PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:02 IST
Govt agencies using 5,384 electric vehicles, says Gadkari
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
A total of 5,384 vehicles out of 8,47,544 vehicles that were in use by government agencies, including central and state governments and autonomous bodies, as of February 4, 2022, were electric vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the maximum number of electric vehicles used by local authorities (1,352), followed by government undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said out of the total length of 34,800 km including 10,000 km of residual National Highways Development Project (NHDP) projects approved to be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, projects for a length of about 19,363 km have been awarded up to January, 2022.

To another question, he said for the fiscal year the government has allocated additional budgetary support of Rs 59,000 crore for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The minister noted that the total length of NHs has been enhanced from about 91,287 km in 2014 to about 1,41,190 km at present.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said 48,144 e-challan issued across the country for drunken driving cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

