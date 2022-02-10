Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garching | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:09 IST
This newly-discovered planet orbits Sun's closest star
Representative image Image Credit: ESO / L. Calçada

Astronomers have discovered a new planet that orbits Proxima Centauri - the nearest star to the Sun - lying just over four light-years away from Earth. Named Proxima d, the planet orbits the star at a distance of about four million kilometres - that's less than a tenth of Mercury's distance from the Sun.

The team, led by João Faria, a researcher at the Instituto de Astrofísica e Ciências do Espaço, Portugal, spotted the evidence of this candidate planet using European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) in Chile.

Proxima d orbits between the star and the habitable zone and takes just five days to complete one orbit. At just a quarter of the mass of Earth, it is also one of the lightest exoplanets ever found.

"This achievement is extremely important. It shows that the radial velocity technique has the potential to unveil a population of light planets, like our own, that are expected to be the most abundant in our galaxy and that can potentially host life as we know it," says Pedro Figueira, ESPRESSO instrument scientist at ESO in Chile.

Proxima Centauri lies in the constellation of Centaurus and already hosts two other planets: Proxima b, a planet with a mass comparable to that of Earth that orbits the star every 11 days and is within the habitable zone, and candidate Proxima c, which is on a longer five-year orbit around the star.

The study is published in the scientific journal Astronomy & Astrophysics. More details can be found here.

