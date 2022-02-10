La Niña conditions to prevail until May, says U.S. forecaster

There is a 77% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere spring from March through May, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Nina pattern is characterized by unusually low temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean and is linked to floods and drought. The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC), in its monthly forecast, estimated a 56% chance of a transition to El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral conditions during the May-July period.

"Because the easterly trade winds have recently been strengthening and are predicted to continue in the near term, the forecaster consensus favors those models suggesting a slower decay of La Niña through the spring," it said. ENSO-neutral conditions refer to periods in which neither El Niño nor La Nina is present, often coinciding with the transition between the two weather patterns, according to the center.

The El Niño pattern brings a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific every few years, and is the opposite of La Niña.

