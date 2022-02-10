Left Menu

Skywalk linking New Delhi rly stn, metro station to be opened soon

The main bridge and arms branching to the entry or exits, escalators and underground line are approximately 242 m in length, the statement said.The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic, was a major engineering challenge including the disruptions posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.The structure had to be built above a functional underground metro station just 3 m below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:59 IST
Skywalk linking New Delhi rly stn, metro station to be opened soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A dedicated skywalk for providing seamless connectivity between New Delhi railway station and metro station near it will be opened to the public soon, officials said on Thursday.

New Delhi metro station is located on the Yellow Line of the network.

''A dedicated skywalk, being constructed by DMRC in collaboration with Northern Railway, for providing seamless connectivity between one of the busiest hubs of New Delhi Railway station, and metro station of New Delhi on Yellow Line and Airport Express Line is almost over and is going to be thrown open for public soon,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

This newly-constructed skywalk is an extension of the foot over bridge (FOB) inside the railway station and connects the Ajmeri Gate side of the station with the New Delhi metro stations of Yellow Line and Airport Line, including the multi-level parking side, across Bhavbhuti Marg through multiple entry and exit points, officials said.

The completion work of skywalk was inspected on Thursday by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh in the presence of senior officials.

Apart from providing seamless connectivity, the skywalk will also help in streamlining the traffic flow on Ajmeri Gate side of the railway station, they said.

''The skywalk has been provided with six escalators along with facilities such as CCTV surveillance cameras, toilets, ticketing counter, signage and a DMX controlled autonomous lighting system,'' it said.

The beautifully designed skywalk has integrated escalator and stairs, reminiscent of Jantar Mantar, comprising Agra stone cladding. The main bridge and arms branching to the entry or exits, escalators and underground line are approximately 242 m in length, the statement said.

The construction of this unique skywalk in a hub witnessing significant traffic, was a major engineering challenge including the disruptions posed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The structure had to be built above a functional underground metro station just 3 m below with major traffic movement on Bhavbhuti Marg. Also, the bridge had to be connected to two pre-existing building structures at the far ends ensuring minimum inconvenience to the people, infrastructure and other buildings nearby, they said.

