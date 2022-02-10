Buiilding collapse in Gurugram, many feared trapped
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:07 IST
Several people were feared trapped under the rubble on Thursday when a portion of an apartment building here collapsed.
Initial reports said the roof of an apartment at Cintels Paradiso housing complex came down, triggering the collapse of floors in five or six or other flats below it.
Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other rescue personnel rushed to the spot in Gurugram's sector 109. PTO CORR ASH ASH
