Police arrests 4 in Dhinkia, some villagers flee in fear

Police arrested four persons from seaside Dhinkia village, the site of JSW's mega steel project in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, on the charge of attacking policemen taking the number of those apprehended to 20.

The four, including two women, were arrested on Wednesday, Abhyachandpur police station inspector in-charge Jibananand Jena said on Thursday.

"The four persons were arrested as they were wanted in separate cases," he said.

Locals and the police clashed over destroying of betel vines at Dhinkia on January 14 in which 40 locals and five policemen were wounded.

Three of the four arrested, including the two women, were booked within 12 hours of their return to their homes from the places they were hiding after the clash, the police said.

Bikas Kandi, Bibek Swain and Akhila Swain, residents of of Dhinikia village said about 25 people, several of them women, have taken shelter in the houses of their relatives in other villages fearing arrest by the police.

About 12 houses in the village are locked from outside, they said.

Meanwhile, a revenue department official said the process of identification and demolition of betel vines as part of land acquisition for the proposed Rs 55,000 crore steel complex in Dhinkia panchayat area has been completed.

The acquisition of the betel vines had started on December 22, 2021 in Govindpur, Patana, Mahal and Dhinkia villages of the panchayat, he said.

The maximum number of betel vines of 272 villagers are in Dhinkia village. A total 261 vines in the village have been demolished and 218 villagers have already been paid compensation by the company. However, some betel vines in the village have been left out due to some controversy over measurements and necessary action shall be taken by the local administration at a later date, the official said.

In Govindpur 96 betel vines of 102 villagers have been demolished and 92 beneficiaries were paid compensation, he said.

Compensation of Rs 19 crore has been paid to 757 beneficiaries in Dhinkia panchayat area, according to a company release.

The local tehsildar has issued a notice cautioning local people that legal action will be initiated if villagers reclaim the betel vines after receiving compensation for the land.

The administration has started the process of identifying and counting of the trees in the premises of the local people at Govindpur village. The local administration has started the work for construction of the boundary wall, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)