Left Menu

Assam Cabinet approves action plan to eliminate single-use plastics

Single-use plastic products to be banned include earbuds with plastic sticks, balloons fitted with plastic sticks, flags, spoons, knives, straw, trays, polystyrene thermocol products, wrapping or packaging films wrapped around sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets, Mahanta said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:47 IST
Assam Cabinet approves action plan to eliminate single-use plastics
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a comprehensive action plan to eliminate single-use plastics and also to devise a programme for development of alternative and scientific disposal of plastic wastes, a minister said here.

It is decided at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, that the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management, Industries and Commerce, Science and Technology, Urban Development and Environment and Forest will together prepare a roadmap in this regard.

''Protecting environment being a priority, we finalised an Action Plan to phase out single-use plastics and ensure compensatory afforestation at our weekly #AssamCabinet,'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The plan is to ban plastic carry-bags less than 75 microns in thickness with effect from September 30 and carry-bags less than 120 microns in thickness from December 31, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta told reporters after the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced that India would phase out single-use plastic by 2022, he said. Single-use plastic products to be banned include earbuds with plastic sticks, balloons fitted with plastic sticks, flags, spoons, knives, straw, trays, polystyrene (thermocol) products, wrapping or packaging films wrapped around sweet boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packets, Mahanta said. In a bid to boost environment conservation, the Cabinet also decided to frame a policy for compensatory plantation of trees felled on non-forest land for infrastructure projects. It was decided that for every tree felled for any road project in non-forest areas, 10 new trees would be planted.

All Divisional Forest Officers (Territorial) would finalise the demand for plantation of trees in 1:10 ratio, Mahanta said.

In view of accidents caused by speeding, the Cabinet decided to fix speed limits on different types of roads.

The Cabinet also decided to provide land to 44 Self-Help Groups formed by local indigenous youths in and around Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district to prevent encroachment of land and create meaningful employment for local youths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022