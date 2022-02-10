Portion of Gurugram buiilding collapses, several trapped in rubble

Several people were feared trapped under the rubble on Thursday when a portion of an apartment building here collapsed.

Initial reports said the living room floor of a sixth-floor apartment at Chintels Paradiso housing complex first came down, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were busy in rescue work inside the gated complex, as people from neighbouring apartment blocks gathered outside.

There was no official word on the number of casualties or people feared trapped under the rubble.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted about the incident in sector 109.

"I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety, he said.

