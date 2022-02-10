Arunachal to be net zero carbon emission by 2047: Chief Secretary

Itanagar, Feb 10 (PTI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Thursday said that the state intends to achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by the year 2047, as envisaged in the 'Pakke Declaration’.

The state cabinet had on November 13 last year, adopted the ‘Pakke Declaration’, also called the “Pakke Tiger Reserve 2047 Declaration on Climate Change Resilient and Responsive Arunachal Pradesh”, aimed at “climate resilient development” in the state. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, was held at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Pakke Kessang district.

The declaration, envisages a multi-sectoral approach towards low emission and climate-resilient development through five broad themes, or `Panch Dharas' — environment, forest and climate change; health and well being of all; sustainable and adaptive living; livelihoods and opportunities and evidence generation and collaborative action. The chief secretary during a meeting here to review the actions taken by the departments after adoption of the declarations asked them to abide by the five broad themes and underlying seventy five strategies outlined in the Action Plan, an official communiqué said.

Kumar also asked them to remain in touch and closely work with other departments on the adaptation measures of the declaration by government establishments.

The meeting also took a decision to organise a global climate conclave on the theme, ‘Climate Friendly Technology’ in Arunachal Pradesh, in October 2022.

Chief Conservator of Forest Rajesh S presented the progress of the implementation of the Action Plan under the declaration, for the year 2022-23.

Setting up of the secretariat of the Pakke Declaration, development of a dash board for monitoring the actions under the declaration, leveraging carbon credits for actions under the declaration, capacity building of Panchayati Raj Institutions for grass root level action under the declaration were some of the important points discussed in the meeting, the communiqué added.

