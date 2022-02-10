Bihar received investment proposals worth Rs 38,906cr in last 12 months: Minister

Bihar Industries Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Thursday said the state received investment proposals worth Rs 38,906 crore in the last 12 months.

He stated that ''talks are on'' with industrialists to attract more investments in the state.

''Bihar is moving towards industrialisation. Four ethanol production units are ready to start production and around 87 new industrial units are about to commence operation in the state,'' Hussain said after releasing the report card of his ministry in the last one year. The state government is trying its best to ensure that people in the state do not have to migrate in search of work.

''Investment proposals of Rs 30,382 crore were received only for the establishment of the ethanol units in Bihar,'' he said, while releasing the Udyog Samvad Patrika, an official document of the state industries department.

''Food and beverage company PepsiCo's bottling plant in Begusarai is almost ready. Started at a cost of Rs 557 crore, this unit is in a position to commence production very soon. The state received overall investment proposals worth Rs 38,906 crore in the last one year,'' Hussain said.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen also unveiled the report card of one year's performance of his department during the day. Talking to reporters, Naveen said, ''Bihar is getting the benefit of a double-engine government. In one year, 22 national highway schemes worth Rs 5,585 crore have been approved. Work also started for 12 such schemes worth Rs 13,037 crore during the period.'' He further said the state government is preparing a ''Road Master Plan-2035''.

