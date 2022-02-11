NC's minority wing terms Delimitation Commission draft 'disappointing'

The National Conference's minority cell on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the Delimitation Commission terming its recent draft report 'disappointing'.

The Delimitation Commission draft, which was made public a few days ago, has disappointed more than 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits living in exile for the last 32 years in different parts of the country in general, and in camps and non-camps in Jammu particular in particular, in miserable and pathetic conditions, the memorandum stated.

As the draft report allegedly makes no political reservation for the displaced Kashmiri Pandits, the NC's minority cell alleged that it shattered the aspirations of the community.

The commission's voluminous report has proposed redrawing of the Anantnag Parliamentary seat by including Rajouri and Poonch from the Jammu region, besides carrying out massive changes in the Kashmir division, according to sources.

Many of the Assembly seats in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state have disappeared. These include Habba Kadal, a seat that was seen as a traditional bastion of migrant Kashmiri Pandits. Voters from Habba Kadal will now be part of at least three Assembly seats in the new proposed report, they said.

"The prestigious Assembly seat of Habba Kadal…could have easily been reserved for Kashmiri Pandits, but that seat, too, was segregated, causing discomfort and inconvenience to the people," the spokesman said.

The NC's minority cell also appealed to the Centre and the Election Commission to review the plea of the Kashmiri Pandits and give them "justice".

