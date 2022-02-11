Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 02:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday. Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah.

