Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday. Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah.

