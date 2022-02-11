Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday. Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)