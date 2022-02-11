Scoreboard: 3rd ODI, India vs West Indies

Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and the West Indies here on Friday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 13 Shikhar Dhawan c Holder b Odean Smith 10 Virat Kohli c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 0 Shreyas Iyer c DM Bravo b Hayden Walsh 80 Rishabh Pant c Shai Hope b Hayden Walsh 56 Suryakumar Yadav c Shamarh Brooks b Fabian Allen 6 Washington Sundar c Odean Smith b Holder 33 Deepak Chahar c Shai Hope b Holder 38 Kuldeep Yadav Shai Hope b Holder 5 Mohammed Siraj b Holder 4 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, W-18, NB-1) 20 Total: (all out in 50 overs) 265 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-42, 4-152, 5-164, 6-187, 7-240, 8-250, 9-261, 10-265.

Bowling: Kemar Roach 7-0-39-0, Alzarri Joseph 10-1-54-2, Odean Smith 7-0-36-1, Jason Holder 8-1-34-4, Fabian Allen 8-0-42-1, Hayden Walsh 10-0-59-2.

