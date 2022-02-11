Odisha voters to get NOTA option in polls to urban local bodies

The State Election Commission, Odisha has decided to provide the NOTA (none of the above) option to voters in the upcoming polls to urban local bodies.

With the district collectors submitting delimitation and reservation lists and the SEC releasing those last week, decks are now cleared for holding the elections to urban local bodies in Odisha, officials said.

The polls will be held in three municipal corporations, 48 municipalities and 59 notified area councils (NACs), they said.

“The state election commission, in exercise of powers vested in it under Article 243 ZA of the Constitution, directs that the option NOTA (none of the above) will be provided to the electors for the general elections to Urban Local Bodies,” an official order said.

There is, however, no provision of providing the NOTA option to voters under the Odisha Municipal Act, 1950 and the Odisha Municipal Corporation Act, 2003.

Elections to the ULBs have not been conducted since 2018, and the SEC is likely to announce the dates in March, the officials added.

