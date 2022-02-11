Left Menu

PMLA case: Mumbai businessman Pravin Raut remanded in judicial custody

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:03 IST
PMLA case: Mumbai businessman Pravin Raut remanded in judicial custody
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special PMLA court here on Friday sent businessman Pravin Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Raut, a former director of a company called Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd, was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a probe linked to an alleged Rs 1,034 crore land irregularity in a chawl redevelopment project in Mumbai.

He was produced before a special PMLA court at the end of his ED remand on Friday.

Raut is accused of irregularities in the sale of FSI (floor space index) of a plot by a firm linked to him.

This firm is a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited, which is under investigation by the ED and few other agencies for an alleged fraud of Rs 4,300 crore at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

As per the ED, Raut is "instrumental in generation, layering and integration of proceeds of the crime".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022