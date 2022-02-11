Nagpur: 3 fires doused, no report of injury, property worth several lakh rupees damaged

Three fire incidents took place in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Friday, leading to damage to property worth several lakh rupees, though no injury was reported, officials said.

A fire was reported in a house in Namakganj at 3:30pm, which destroyed furniture and other items inside, with an official stating that a gas cylinder leak may have been the cause.

Nine fire engines had to be deployed to douse a fire that started at 6pm in a saw mill in Mangalwari, he said.

In the early hours of the day, a blaze erupted in a police quarter in Gittikhadan area, which was doused by three fire engines, he added.

