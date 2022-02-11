Gadkari joins Nitish in inaugurating 14.5 km long rail-road bridge in Munger

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, inaugurated the much-awaited 14.5 km long rail-cum-road-bridge over the Ganges River in Munger on Friday.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister pointed out that the bridge's foundation stone had been laid in 2002, by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee. Work was expected to be completed within a few years. However for a variety of reasons there was time over-run, Kumar said.

''The rail-cum-road bridge was finally inaugurated today. This project has been completed because of the personal interest taken by Nitin Gadkari" he said. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 696 crore on NH 333B. Gadkari, who also inaugurated the bridge through video conferencing, said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the NDA government is committed to empower every city and village of Bihar with better connectivity. He said one of the major tourist and pilgrimage sites of Bihar, the city of Munger is known for its rich ancient history, culture, education and commerce. "With the construction of this bridge, the distance from Munger to Khagaria will be less than 100 km and the distance from Munger to Begusarai will be less than 20 km", said Gadkari. He also said there will be a saving of three hours in traveling from Munger to Khagaria - Saharsa and 45 minutes in traveling from Munger to Begusarai - Samastipur.

"There will be an increase in tourism, agriculture and industry, which will increase employment. This project will bring progress and prosperity in the entire region,'' the minister said.

