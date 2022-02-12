Left Menu

Chile says adios to single-use plastic with new law

"This regulation will allow us to reduce over 23,000 tons of plastics per year, single-use plastics, and therefore this will be tremendously beneficial for the environment," said Deputy Environment Minister Marcelo Fernandez. Chile, seen as an environmental leader in Latin America for its use of renewable energy and creation of national parks, is looking to step up its recycling game.

Chile says adios to single-use plastic with new law

Chile will begin to phase out the use of plastic cups, straws, takeout containers, forks, spoons and knives at restaurants and other dining establishments as a new law regulating single-use plastics enters into force on Sunday.

The law, part of a broader effort to increase recycling, will prohibit the use of single-use plastic products at dining establishments and for delivery services. "This regulation will allow us to reduce over 23,000 tons of plastics per year, single-use plastics, and therefore this will be tremendously beneficial for the environment," said Deputy Environment Minister Marcelo Fernandez.

Chile, seen as an environmental leader in Latin America for its use of renewable energy and creation of national parks, is looking to step up its recycling game. Some plastic products will be immediately prohibited, but the law will give restaurants, cafes and other venues up to three years to adapt to the changes and offer reusable products for in-house dining.

Other than Mexico, Chile produces more garbage per capita than another other Spanish-or-Portuguese-speaking nation in Latin America, recycling or composting less than 1% of its waste, according to 2018 World Bank data. The United States, by contrast, recycles 35% of its rubbish, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures.

