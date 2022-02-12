Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo; Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday. Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah.

Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine's Day. Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.

