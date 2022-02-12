Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo; Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:29 IST
Odd News Roundup: Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo; Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Rhino calf meets zebras, giraffes for first time at Dutch zoo

Stark the rhino calf touched noses with a zebra but found an inquisitive giraffe a bit too tall for comfort when he ventured out of his Dutch zoo enclosure for the first time on Thursday. Under the watchful eye of his two-tonne (4,400 lb) mother, the three-month-old took the measure of the 10-hectare expanse of land that will be his new home, cautiously interacting with some of the other animals he might encounter on the African savannah.

Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine's Day. Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022