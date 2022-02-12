Left Menu

Maha: 77 pc of Nanded-Jalna expressway segment's joint measurement survey complete

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:16 IST
Maha: 77 pc of Nanded-Jalna expressway segment's joint measurement survey complete
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has said it has completed 77 per cent of the joint measurement survey for the Nanded-Jalna segment of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway. The 179-kilometre Nanded-Jalna segment passes through 87 villages and the joint measurement survey has been completed in 67 villages, and the expressway will help boost development in Marathwada, MSRDC chairman-managing director RL Mopalwar said in a statement issued on Saturday.

This segment will reduce the road distance between Jalna and Nanded from 226 kilometres to 179 kilometres and bring down travel time between Nanded and Mumbai from 12 hours now to around six hours, he added.

Some 93.52 kilometres of this segment is passing through four tehsils in Parbhani, while 66.46 kilometres is in three tehsils of Jalna and 19.82 kilometres in one tehsil in Nanded.

Around 2,200 hectares of land ill be acquired for this project, which will be built by MSRDC at an estimated cost of Rs 14,500 crore.

The state-run road developer has set a deadline of October, 2024 for the project, with plans to finish land acquisition in the next three to four months, Mopalwar added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022