Left Menu

Cyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller

Standing at the side of a highway in the south of Madagascar, 25-year-old water seller Masy is grateful for the heavy rains that fell last week when Cyclone Batsirai hit. Sampona Commune, where Masy lives with her five children, is in a region that has suffered a severe and prolonged drought and the sudden precipitation means she can sell more water to drivers heading to the city of Ambovombe.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:36 IST
Cyclone Batsirai's rains bring temporary relief to Madagascan water seller
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Standing at the side of a highway in the south of Madagascar, 25-year-old water seller Masy is grateful for the heavy rains that fell last week when Cyclone Batsirai hit.

Sampona Commune, where Masy lives with her five children, is in a region that has suffered a severe and prolonged drought and the sudden precipitation means she can sell more water to drivers heading to the city of Ambovombe. "My job is to sell water. If I manage to sell water, we eat, If I don't sell any, we sleep (hungry)," she told Reuters from near her makeshift roadside stall.

Masy said for now, she would collect water using jerry cans from a hole near the road. At other times, she would have to buy the water. She said the rain had filled the hole with about a week's supply of water, which takes on the brown colour of the surrounding soil.

The island nation of nearly 30 million people was already struggling with food shortages in the south due to the drought and Masy said that on some days she has had to resort to collecting wild plants to eat. "We are really hungry, we don't eat for lunch, the evening, we find wild plants and we boil them to eat, and the morning, we don't eat," she said.

The death toll https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/madagascar-death-toll-cyclone-batsirai-jumps-111-state-agency-2022-02-11 from the cyclone stands at 120, according to a tally from the state disaster relief agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022