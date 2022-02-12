Land use, land reform policy need total review: Book

Current land usage policy and the acquisition process in India are big impediments to growth and development and radical reforms are the need of the hour, says a book by entrepreneur R P Gupta.

''Most of the farming land is fragmented into small plots. Average land holding is perhaps less than 5 acres and such small farms result in poor productivity,'' he writes in ''Turn Around India''.

''Laws should be flexible for merger or exchange of the land without any charge. Even land ceiling laws also need review,'' Gupta suggests.

''Land usage policy and the acquisition process in India are big impediments to growth and development of the nation. Several big projects, may they be private or public, are trapped for land acquisition,'' he says.

''The forest and tribal land doesn't permit productive usage of mineral resources. The development of the tribal belt is stagnant due to restrictions on the private transfer of tribal land,'' he adds.

According to Gupta, India must resolve these problems through appropriate policies and regulations in public interest.

''That will boost overall investment, particularly in infrastructure, core sector, mineral and energy and thus boost GDP growth and reduce poverty ratio. However, such reforms need strong political will at the central and state levels,'' he says.

Gupta also stresses that we cannot afford to lose mineral wealth.

There should be a reverse restriction on the usage of major mineral bearing land for other purposes, as applicable for coal, he says.

''We must also amend the forest dweller act, which creates an entry barrier to the development process. We can shift the forest, agriculture and dwellers to other areas but we can't shift the mineral deposits. This is more relevant since, most of the mineral bearing zones are in the forest area and mineral resources are precious for modern economy,'' he argues.

Gupta also says that the restriction on transfer of tribal land in scheduled districts has crafted a big impediment for the development of tribal districts.

The Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 or PESA have not benefited the tribals, he feels.

''Such old dated laws have deprived the tribal population from availing benefits of the economy and kept them in poverty. India must amend these laws and fetch prosperity in the tribal belt,'' he suggests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)