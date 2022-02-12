Left Menu

Artillery in northwest Syria kills 6, including 2 children

Six people from the same family including two children were killed in a Syrian military artillery strike on a rebel-held village in northwest Syria on Saturday, opposition activists said.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 20:54 IST
Artillery in northwest Syria kills 6, including 2 children
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Six people from the same family including two children were killed in a Syrian military artillery strike on a rebel-held village in northwest Syria on Saturday, opposition activists said. Residents said the family was outside their house enjoying sunny weather and drinking tea when the shell struck. Low-flying reconnaissance aircraft circled the area, Maarat al-Naasan village in Idlib province, after the strike.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense group, also known as the White Helmets, said the two children were aged three and seven. It said a total of 65 children have been killed in a renewed bombing campaign by the Russian-backed Syrian government targeting Idlib in the past six months. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Syria war monitor, also reported the deaths. It said government forces also shelled areas around the villages of Kafr A'ama and Taqad, west of the city of Aleppo.

Idlib province is the last rebel stronghold in war-torn Syria, and is home to about 3 million people, many of them internally displaced. It is regularly bombed by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government. Syria's decade-old conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022