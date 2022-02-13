Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Jilted lovers take revenge by naming cockroaches for Valentine's Day

Never mind cutting up their clothes or chucking out their belongings, now jilted lovers can take revenge by naming a cockroach after their ex for Valentine's Day. Requests have already been flooding in from all over the world to the Hemsley Conservation Centre, in southeastern England, which runs the project as a fundraiser.

