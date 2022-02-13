Worker injured in scrap godown fire in Thane

Left Menu

The fire broke out around 12.30 am in the godown located at Dhamankar naka in Bhiwandi town and completely destroyed the premises, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.A worker, aged 22, received severe burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for treatment, he said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, the official said.

A worker was injured in a fire at a scrap godown here in Maharashtra on Sunday, officials said. The fire broke out around 12.30 am in the godown located at Dhamankar naka in Bhiwandi town and completely destroyed the premises, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation said.

A worker, aged 22, received severe burn injuries and was taken to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai for treatment, he said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, the official said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

