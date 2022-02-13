Left Menu

Genpact, Ramky Estates & Farms partner to build 14 acre project in Hyderabad

Realty firm Ramky Estates Farms Ltd has tied up with Genpact to develop a 14-acre project in Hyderabad.Property consultant JLL India said in a statement that it facilitated the deal.Genpact and Ramky Estates Farms Limited REFL will develop 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 19:32 IST
Genpact, Ramky Estates & Farms partner to build 14 acre project in Hyderabad
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd has tied up with Genpact to develop a 14-acre project in Hyderabad.

Property consultant JLL India said in a statement that it facilitated the deal.

Genpact and Ramky Estates & Farms Limited (REFL) will develop 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad. The land parcel owned by IT major Genpact is situated next to their campus in Uppal. Hyderabad-based REFL will develop Grade A offices for Genpact.

Ramky Estates will build 20 lakh square feet of IT/ITES office space and 9 lakh square feet of residential space over five years in this project.

Vidya Srinivasan, global Infrastructure and Logistics leader, Genpact said, "At Genpact, our strategic infrastructure and campus investments over the years have positioned us well to attract a diverse, skilled workforce.'' With the help of the GRID policy (Growth in Dispersion) and increase in connectivity through the Metro and the upcoming SRDP (Strategic Road Development Planning), and other initiatives taken by the Government, there will be a spurt in diversified growth across the IT sector, she added.

''We are proud to be part of this prestigious project and support the initiative of the state government to develop the Eastern corridor of Hyderabad,'' said Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022