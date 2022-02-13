Genpact, Ramky Estates & Farms partner to build 14 acre project in Hyderabad

Realty firm Ramky Estates & Farms Ltd has tied up with Genpact to develop a 14-acre project in Hyderabad.

Property consultant JLL India said in a statement that it facilitated the deal.

Genpact and Ramky Estates & Farms Limited (REFL) will develop 14.37 acres of land situated at Uppal, Hyderabad. The land parcel owned by IT major Genpact is situated next to their campus in Uppal. Hyderabad-based REFL will develop Grade A offices for Genpact.

Ramky Estates will build 20 lakh square feet of IT/ITES office space and 9 lakh square feet of residential space over five years in this project.

Vidya Srinivasan, global Infrastructure and Logistics leader, Genpact said, "At Genpact, our strategic infrastructure and campus investments over the years have positioned us well to attract a diverse, skilled workforce.'' With the help of the GRID policy (Growth in Dispersion) and increase in connectivity through the Metro and the upcoming SRDP (Strategic Road Development Planning), and other initiatives taken by the Government, there will be a spurt in diversified growth across the IT sector, she added.

''We are proud to be part of this prestigious project and support the initiative of the state government to develop the Eastern corridor of Hyderabad,'' said Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates.

