Four-day Maru festival begins in Rajasthan

World famous Maru festival, which showcases the rich and colourful life of the desert in Rajasthan, began here on Sunday.

The four-day festival commenced with a procession in Pokaran where through various tableaux, the uniqueness of the Maru or desert culture and tradition was presented.

Rajasthan Minority Affairs Minister Shale Mohammad flagged off the event, organised near Salamsagar pond in Jaisalmer.

BSF soldiers riding decorated camels, a march of the force's women's contingent, Mangal Kalash yatra of girls and women and various tableaux were the center of attraction on day one.

Groups of artists made a splash of folk dances like Kalbelia, Kachhi Ghodi, Gair.

The procession turned into a grand affair after reaching the government higher secondary school on the main road of the city.

