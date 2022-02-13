Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 13-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 21:29 IST
Maha: Aaditya reviews Ramlala Talao sludge removal work in Chandrapur
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday visited Chandrapur district and reviewed the work of sludge removal from the historic Ramlala Talao and also spoke to officials on plans to deepen the Irai river.

District guardian minister Vijay Wadettiwar had launched the sludge removal work, which is being financed from the District Mineral Development Fund, officials said.

Thackeray, who is state environment and tourism minister, said the sludge removal work must be completed by May.

He also said the work of deepening and widening Irai river must involve public participation and asked officials to come up with a development plan for this.

