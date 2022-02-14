Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Phoenix gunfight leaves victim and suspect dead, 9 officers wounded

A man fatally shot a woman inside a Phoenix home on Friday, then opened fire on police who were called to the scene, wounding nine officers in a gunfight that ended with the suspect shot dead, city police said. Another man who carried an infant girl out of the dwelling unharmed was taken into custody during the incident, which apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute before escalating into bloodshed and a standoff with a police, authorities said.

Republican senator targets Biden's Fed nominee Raskin

The U.S. Senate Banking committee's top Republican on Friday took renewed aim at President Joe Biden's nominee to a senior Federal Reserve post, Sarah Bloom Raskin, suggesting she had improperly lobbied the head of the Kansas City Fed on behalf of a fintech firm on whose board she then served. In an interview on Friday with Reuters, Dennis Gingold, the founder of the fintech firm, said that Senator Pat Toomey's account was "unfair" and that Raskin, nominated to be Fed vice chair of supervision, had acted ethically and correctly.

Few signs of Super Bowl trucker protest, monitoring firm says

A reported trucker protest planned to coincide with the Super Bowl appears to be going nowhere, a social media monitoring firm that has been tracking the issue said on Saturday. After media reported on a U.S. Department of Homeland Security memo warning of potential disruption around Sunday's Super Bowl, there was a notable increase in social media mentions about a convoy of anti-vaccine truckers purportedly planning to descend on Los Angeles.

NFL-Fans buoyant despite sweltering in security lines at Super Bowl

Sweltering in long, airport-type security lines did nothing to diminish the mood of fans arriving at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. Temperatures climbed into the mid-80s outside the stadium, which is home to a Los Angeles Rams team looking to secure a championship against the Cincinnati Benglas after falling short in the Super Bowl three years ago.

Thousands of unvaccinated New York municipal workers could lose jobs Friday

Thousands of unvaccinated New York City municipal workers are up against a deadline on Friday to get a COVID-19 shot or get fired, with Mayor Eric Adams apparently determined to carry out the terminations despite an outcry from union leaders. Fewer than 4,000 of the city's 370,000 workers were facing termination at the end of January as a result of the mandate, according to the mayor's office, which said it expected to have an updated number of affected city employees on Monday.

NFL-SoFi Stadium set for sizzling Super Bowl debut

The new SoFi Stadium will get its day in the sun when the $5.5 billion venue hosts the NFL's championship game on what is forecast to be the hottest ever Super Bowl Sunday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s and the architects behind the massive "indoor-outdoor" stadium said the conditions would play to its strengths.

