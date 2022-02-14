ESO releases video showing the first-ever quadruple asteroid in motion

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has released a new video showing Elektra, a large asteroid orbiting in the main portion of the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and its moons in motion.

Until now, Elektra was known to have two moons orbiting it, but, astronomers have discovered a new satellite orbiting the asteroid, making it the first-ever quadruple asteroid system.

The team, led by Anthony Berdeu, from the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand, imaged it using the instrument SPHERE, installed on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) at Paranal, Chile. The researchers used public data from the ESO science archive and a new processing technique to spot Elektra's newest satellite.

The third moonlet of Elektra, provisionally named S/2014 (130) 2, lies closer to its parent asteroid than the other moons, at an average distance just under 350 km, and is 1500 times fainter than Elektra.

The discovery will not only help astronomers understand how these satellites form but also help provide crucial information about planetary formation and the evolution of our own solar system, ESO said in a post on Monday.

SPHERE or the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch instrument is a powerful planet finder designed to detect and study new giant exoplanets orbiting nearby stars using a method known as direct imaging. The instrument uses an extreme adaptive optics system which allows for real-time corrections of turbulence in the Earth's atmosphere which causes stars to twinkle.

You can watch the video showing asteroid Elektra and its moon in motion here.