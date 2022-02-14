PM Modi congratulates Indian space scientists on launch of PSLV C52 mission

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping."

(With Inputs from PIB)