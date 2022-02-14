PM Modi congratulates Indian space scientists on launch of PSLV C52 mission
"Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping."
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 15:45 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
(With Inputs from PIB)
