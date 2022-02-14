U'khand: 2 villages in Kedarnath constituency boycott polls; admin asking them reconsider
Unhappy over a road not being constructed, residents of Jaggi Bagwan and Chilaund villages in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath assembly constituency stayed away from voting in the assembly elections on Monday.
Though the district administration is trying to persuade the voters in these villages to come out and exercise their franchise, they have refused to budge.
The 225 voters of Chilaund and 376 of Jaggi Bagwan had earlier announced their decision to boycott the polls complaining about non-construction of a road, a long-standing demand of the villagers.
Additional District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer Rudraprayag reached the two villages on Monday to persuade them to vote but they have refused to reconsider their decision so far.
