Left Menu

Canada's Ontario to lift COVID-related capacity limits on restaurants, bars from Thursday

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:39 IST
Canada's Ontario to lift COVID-related capacity limits on restaurants, bars from Thursday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada's Ontario province said Monday it would this week remove pandemic-related capacity limits on many businesses, including restaurants, bars and casinos, with a plan to remove proof of vaccination requirements in the province from March 1.

"Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave we are able to fast track our reopening plan," Ontario Premier Doug Ford said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022