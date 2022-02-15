Left Menu

Olympics-Cold snap causes problems for Olympic organisers

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 06:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 06:52 IST
Freezing temperatures have continued to cause problems for the organisers at the Beijing Olympics, with Tuesday's biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay brought forward by two and a half hours to avoid the evening chill.

With temperatures at the biathlon, cross-country and ski jump venues often plummeting after dark, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) moved the start of the race to 1430 local time from 1700 due to concerns over gusting winds and temperatures set to get down to minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 Fahrenheit).

