NASA's IXPE observatory sends first science image of supernova remnant
Launched on December 9, 2021, IXPE began observing its first official scientific target - Cassiopeia A - on January 11. The image was created using X-ray data collected by the observatory between January 11-18.
- Country:
- United States
NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, has sent back its first science image of Cassiopeia A (Cas A), the remnant of a massive star that blew itself apart in a supernova around 350 years ago in our own Milky Way galaxy.
Launched on December 9, 2021, IXPE began observing its first official scientific target on January 11. The image was created using X-ray data collected by the observatory between January 11-18.
"The IXPE image of Cassiopeia A is as historic as the Chandra image of the same supernova remnant. It demonstrates IXPE's potential to gain new, never-before-seen information about Cassiopeia A, which is under analysis right now," says Martin C. Weisskopf, the IXPE principal investigator based at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
According to NASA, polarization data from Cassiopeia A will allow scientists to see, for the first time, how the amount of polarization varies across the supernova remnant, which is about 10 light-years in diameter. Currently, researchers are working with the data to create the first-ever X-ray polarization map of the object, which will reveal new clues about how X-rays are produced at Cas A.
Our #IXPE observatory sent back its first science image: Cassiopeia A—the remains of a star that exploded 11,000 light-years from Earth.The supernova remnant is seen here in X-ray data from IXPE and @ChandraXray: https://t.co/Y9R8RPv2Pa pic.twitter.com/f0nj4BIEvn— NASA (@NASA) February 14, 2022
IXPE is the first space observatory dedicated to studying the polarization of X-rays coming from objects like exploded stars and black holes. The mission is a collaboration between NASA and the Italian Space Agency with partners and science collaborators in 12 countries.
NASA said Monday that all instruments aboard the observatory, which is on a quest to study some of the most mysterious and extreme objects in the universe, are functioning well.
- READ MORE ON:
- NASA IXPE mission
- IXPE image of Cassiopeia A
- supernova remnant
- NASA