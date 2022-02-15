Olympics-Evening cold forces earlier starts for mountain races

Sub-freezing evening temperatures have continued to cause logistical problems for the organisers at the Beijing Olympics with races being brought forward to avoid the late chill. Tuesday's biathlon relay has been switched to an afternoon start, as have Wednesday's two cross-country relays.

The temperature in the mountain resort of Zhangjiakou reached -23 Celsius (-9 Fahrenheit) for Monday night's aerials final and cross-country events are usually cancelled if the temperature hits -20 Celsius. The International Biathlon Union moved the start of Tuesday's men's 4x7.5km relay to 1430 local time (06.30GMT) from 1700 due to concerns over gusting winds and temperatures.

Wednesday's men's and women's cross-country team sprint finals, originally due off at 1900 local, will now start at 17.15.