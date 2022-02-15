Left Menu

Russia's Progress 80 resupply ship launches to space station

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-02-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:58 IST
Russia's Progress 80 resupply ship launches to space station
Image Credit: NASA
  • Country:
  • United States

Russia's ISS Progress 80 resupply ship has embarked on a two-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS). Loaded with nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies, the resupply cargo craft lifted off today from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:25 pm ET (04:25 UTC) and is safely in orbit.

The uncrewed spacecraft will dock with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the space station on Thursday, February 17 at 2:06 a.m.

According to the Russian space agency, ROSCOSMOS, the Progress 80 transport cargo vehicle will deliver resource equipment and maintenance equipment for on-board systems, medical control and sanitary-hygienic supplies, clothing, food rations and fresh food for the seven-member Expedition 66 crew and other research and experiments.

Roscosmos will determine a departure date for Progress 80 resupply ship.

Later this week, a U.S. cargo mission will be launching from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter, NG-17 Cygnus, is scheduled to launch aboard the company's Antares rocket on February 19 to deliver more than 3,700 kg of cargo to the space station.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022