Russia's Progress 80 resupply ship launches to space station

Russia's ISS Progress 80 resupply ship has embarked on a two-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS). Loaded with nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies, the resupply cargo craft lifted off today from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 11:25 pm ET (04:25 UTC) and is safely in orbit.

The uncrewed spacecraft will dock with the Poisk module of the Russian segment of the space station on Thursday, February 17 at 2:06 a.m.

According to the Russian space agency, ROSCOSMOS, the Progress 80 transport cargo vehicle will deliver resource equipment and maintenance equipment for on-board systems, medical control and sanitary-hygienic supplies, clothing, food rations and fresh food for the seven-member Expedition 66 crew and other research and experiments.

Roscosmos will determine a departure date for Progress 80 resupply ship.

Later this week, a U.S. cargo mission will be launching from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The Northrop Grumman Cygnus space freighter, NG-17 Cygnus, is scheduled to launch aboard the company's Antares rocket on February 19 to deliver more than 3,700 kg of cargo to the space station.

