Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, UK's Truss says

Truss told Sky News that were Russian troops to enter Ukraine, they could get to Kyiv quickly. "In terms of the timing of an attack, it could be imminent," she said. She said Russian troops could get to Kyiv "very, very quickly."

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:50 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is still highly likely and could take place imminently, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday, adding that the government was on alert for any false flag operations in the next few days. Truss told Sky News that were Russian troops to enter Ukraine, they could get to Kyiv quickly.

"In terms of the timing of an attack, it could be imminent," she said. She said Russian troops could get to Kyiv "very, very quickly."

