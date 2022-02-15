Left Menu

Maha: Forest officials search for leopard cub stuck in plastic container

Updated: 15-02-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Forest officials and activists have launched a hunt for a leopard cub, which was spotted wandering with its head stuck in a plastic water container, in Badlapur of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The cub, which is around a year old, had put its head inside the container to drink water and was unable to remove it, the official said.

The cub was spotted running around in Goregaon area of Badlapur in distress on Sunday night, he said. While the animal has disappeared from the area, forest officials and animal activists have launched a search operation to trace and rescue the cub, the official added.

