Three rescued, others feared drowned after Spanish trawler sinks off Canada

Three crew from Spanish trawler were plucked from life rafts after it sank in bitterly cold North Atlantic seas on Tuesday, as rescuers searching for other survivors spotted bodies, an official said.

The vessel, the Villa de Pitanxo, with a crew of 26 comprising 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and five Ghanaians, launched a distress beacon at 0424 GMT, Spain's fisheries ministry said. It sank around 450 km (280 miles) east-southeast of Newfoundland, the ministry said.

Rescuers had sighted four of the vessel's life rafts. They had been able to get to three and were still trying to reach the fourth, national government official Maica Larriba said. "Two were completely empty and in one of them were just three survivors in a state of hypothermic shock because the temperature of the water is terrible, very low," she said.

"We have been told there are bodies." The ministry said the rescue was carried out by a second Spanish fishing vessel, whose crew had sighted "many scattered objects" in the water.

A Canadian rescue mission was also launched, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) Halifax deploying three two fishing vessels, a rescue ship and a helicopter. Nores Marin, the Villa de Pitanxo's owners, declined to comment.

Based in the city of Pontevedra in the northwestern region of Galicia, the Nores Group has fishing vessels operating in the South Atlantic, off the Canadian coast and between Mauritania and Guinea-Bissau. Refinitiv data showed the Villa del Pitanxo left the Galician port of Vigo on Jan. 26.

