Chhattisgarh: Naxals release engineer, worker abducted 5 days ago

Naxals on Tuesday evening released unharmed an engineer and a worker of a private construction company, who were abducted in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district last week, said police officials.

Engineer Ashok Pawar and worker Anand Yadav, who were abducted by ultras on February 11, were released, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pankaj Shukla.

The Naxals released both of them at the same construction site in Bijapur district, located around 450 km away from the state capital Raipur, from where they were kidnapped, he added.

The reason why the engineer and the worker were abducted was still not clear and the police will soon record their statements, Shukla said.

The private construction company which has employed them is building a bridge on the Indravati river near Bedre-Nugur village in the insurgency-hit district.

