U.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says

The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise from climate change over the next 30 years as occurred in the previous century, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)

The study https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/us-coastline-to-see-up-to-foot-of-sea-level-rise-by-2050 released on Tuesday projects that sea levels along U.S. coastlines will rise 10-12 inches by 2050, leading to a "profound" increase in the frequency of coastal flooding regardless of storms of heavy rain. "This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis ⁠— as the President has said ⁠— is blinking 'code red,'" said Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor.

The NOAA report, prepared in collaboration with several federal agencies, draws on a combination of tide gauge and satellite observation to determine sea level rise projections across the country.

