U.S. to experience as much sea level rise by 2050 as it did in past century, NOAA says

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 00:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NOAA)

The United States is expected to experience as much sea level rise from climate change over the next 30 years as occurred in the previous century, according to a report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.)

The study https://www.noaa.gov/news-release/us-coastline-to-see-up-to-foot-of-sea-level-rise-by-2050 released on Tuesday projects that sea levels along U.S. coastlines will rise 10-12 inches by 2050, leading to a "profound" increase in the frequency of coastal flooding regardless of storms of heavy rain. "This new data on sea rise is the latest reconfirmation that our climate crisis ⁠— as the President has said ⁠— is blinking 'code red,'" said Gina McCarthy, the White House National Climate Advisor.

The NOAA report, prepared in collaboration with several federal agencies, draws on a combination of tide gauge and satellite observation to determine sea level rise projections across the country.

