Science News Roundup: Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks; Oxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy and more

Elephant tusk DNA sleuthing reveals ivory trafficking networks

DNA testing on seized ivory shipments that reveals family ties among African elephants killed for their tusks is helping to identify poaching areas and trafficking networks at the center of an illegal trade that continues to devastate the population of Earth's largest land animal. Researchers said on Monday they conducted DNA tests on 4,320 elephant tusks from 49 ivory seizures, totaling 111 tons in 12 African nations from 2002 to 2019. The results could help crack the transnational criminal organizations behind the trafficking and strengthen prosecutions.

Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Previous COVID-19 less protective against Omicron variant

Branson's Virgin Galactic re-opens ticket sales for spaceflight, shares soar

Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it is re-opening ticket sales for upcoming space travel to the general public from Feb. 16, driving its shares more than 10% higher in premarket trading. The tickets are priced at $450,000 each, including an initial deposit of $150,000.

Oxford scientists to study effects of COVID variants, shots in pregnancy

Oxford University scientists said on Tuesday they would evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, as well as COVID-19 vaccination effects on complications during pregnancy and after birth. The study comes less than a year after the university found that pregnant women with COVID-19 and their newborn children faced higher risks of complications, such as premature birth and organ failure risk, than was previously known.

First woman reported cured of HIV after bone marrow transplant

A U.S. patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a bone marrow transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday. The case of a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.

Billionaire e-commerce mogul partners with SpaceX for 3 more crewed flights

The billionaire e-commerce mogul who last year led the world's first all-private space crew launched into orbit said on Monday he plans to help bankroll up to three more such missions with SpaceX, independent of NASA's human spaceflight program. Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments Inc, said his new "Polaris" collaboration with fellow billionaire and SpaceX chief Elon Musk could launch its first four-member crew as early as the fourth quarter of this year.

EU lays out $6.8 billion satellite communication plan in space race

The European Commission on Tuesday set out a 6 billion-euro ($6.8 billion) satellite communications plan, part of a push to cut the European Union's dependence on foreign companies and protect key communications services and surveillance data against any outside interference. The move comes amid growing concerns over Russian and Chinese military advances in outer space and a surge in satellite launches.

COVID vaccination during pregnancy helps protect babies after birth -U.S. study

Vaccinating pregnant women against the coronavirus may help prevent COVID-19 hospitalizations in infants after they are born, especially if the expecting mothers got the shots later in their pregnancy, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The findings shed light on whether the benefits of vaccination during pregnancy extend to infants who would be too young to receive vaccines.

