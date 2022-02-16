219 Police Stations in Assam to get a facelift: DGP

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has said that 219 police stations in the state will be given a facelift so that the force can serve the people better.

The basic concept is to serve the people by creating people-friendly police stations, the DGP said while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Kokrajhar police station here on Tuesday.

The existing structure of the police stations will be revamped while more than 150 buildings will be made for the Officers in Charge and constables for the convenience of both the police officers and the public.

Sometimes poor people and women are afraid to come to the police stations, and so provisions will be made for all to ensure a people-friendly environment in the police stations, Mahanta said.

The DGP also inaugurated the new building of Gossaigaon police station virtually from Kokrajhar police station.

The renovation of 75 police stations was announced when the present Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was the Finance minister of the state.

There are 346 police stations in the state and it was decided that all of them will be revamped in a period of five years under the Assam Government's Mission of overall improvement of thana for responsive image (MOITRI) scheme, he said.

The DGP also expressed his gratitude to the Bodoland Territorial Council administration and its chief Promod Boro for providing all possible support.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the people of Kokrajhar and the entire BTC region for moving from violence to a culture of development.

Referring to the arrest of two Nigerians from Guwahati Railway station for possessing cocaine, Mahanta said that the police have increased vigilance in the highway connecting Manipur and Myanmar while railway stations are also under the scanner of the police to curb the menace of drug trafficking and other organised crimes and syndicate networks.

