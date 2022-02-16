Left Menu

Mudslides, floods kill at least 18 outside Rio de Janeiro

Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing at least 18 people, authorities reported late Tuesday.There was widespread concern that the death toll could surge as teams searched damaged areas in the Petropolis region, which saw hundreds of deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011. Rio states firefighter department said in a statement that more than 180 soldiers were working in the stricken region.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 16-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 10:32 IST
Mudslides, floods kill at least 18 outside Rio de Janeiro
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Extremely heavy rains set off mudslides and floods in a mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro state, killing at least 18 people, authorities reported late Tuesday.

There was widespread concern that the death toll could surge as teams searched damaged areas in the Petropolis region, which saw hundreds of deaths from heavy rainfall in 2011. Rio state's firefighter department said in a statement that more than 180 soldiers were working in the stricken region. The department said the area got 25.8 centimeters (just over 10 inches) of rain within three hours during the day -- almost as much as during the previous 30 days combined.

Footage posted on social media showed cars and houses being dragged away by landslides and water swirling through the city of Petropolis and neighbouring districts.

Petropolis' city hall said in a statement that the heavy rains left "a high number of incidents and victims" and that rescue and recovery efforts were continuing.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is on a trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he instructed his ministers to deliver immediate support to the afflicted.

"May God comfort the family members of the victims," he wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022