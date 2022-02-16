Left Menu

Low intensity quake of 3.2 magnitude felt in Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
A mild intensity earthquake with an epicenter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area shook the valley on Wednesday but there was no damage reported due to the tremor.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt at around 5.43 am in Kashmir, an official of the Disaster Management Authority said.

He said the epicenter of the earthquake was 15 kilometers south-southwest of Pahalgam, the base camp for Shri Amarnath yatra, at a depth of 16 kilometers.

The official said there were no reports of any damage so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

