Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits J-K's Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11

ANI | Gulmarg (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:41 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits J-K's Gulmarg
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit North-NorthWest Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir at 11:08 am on Wednesday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 11:08:13 IST, Lat: 36.18 and Long: 73.31, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 256km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 occurred 15 km South-Southwest of Pahalgam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

